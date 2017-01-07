News of New Zealanders via Global Media

Auckland: A Multicultural Melting Pot by the Sea
3:00pm - 7 January 2017 New Zealand | 

Auckland: A Multicultural Melting Pot by the Sea

“Surrounded by beaches and volcanoes, with a thriving arts scene in between, local journalist Hannah Spyksma shared her Auckland insider tips, which she describes as “the South Pacific’s melting pot” in an article in the Guardian. In Auckland, which “lies across an isthmus straddling the Pacific Ocean on…

Dunedin Railway Station One of the Most Beautiful
2:30pm - 6 January 2017 New Zealand | 

Dunedin Railway Station One of the Most Beautiful

Dunedin’s Railway station has been featured in an article on the most beautiful railway stations, published on German travel site EasyVoyage.de. Designed by George Troup it was New Zealand’s busiest…

Flickr’s Best Pictures of 2016
3:30pm - 5 January 2017 New Zealand | 

Flickr’s Best Pictures of 2016

“The photo-sharing site has compiled the 10 best uploaded photos of the world… From a winding road through a forest to an ethereal, peaceful lake it’s clear to see why the images were such…

Taranaki, New Zealand: One Of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions For 2017
2:30pm - 4 January 2017 New Zealand | 

Taranaki, New Zealand: One Of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions For 2017

Taranaki, New Zealand has placed second in Lonely Planet’s Top Regions for 2017, reports Glory Moralidad for Travelers Today. “Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017, the world’s celebrated travel publisher…

Aaradhna Singer Putting NZ R&B Scene On Notice
2:30pm - 3 January 2017 Music | 

Aaradhna Singer Putting NZ R&B Scene On Notice

In 2016, Aaradhna Patel put NZ’s R&B scene on notice with her fourth LP, Brown Girl, going to number one and her refusal to accept the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist…

Most Luxurious Holiday Rentals
2:30pm - 2 January 2017 New Zealand | 

Most Luxurious Holiday Rentals

Three luxurious holiday rentals in New Zealand have been featured in a Daily Mail article which lists the most luxurious holiday rentals in the world. At Villa Eteroa,…

Hollywood’s Auckland
1:30pm - 30 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Hollywood’s Auckland

Auckland has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Hollywood destinations travel guide. In the article, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rhys Darby, Karen Walker, Oprah, Lorde and Matt Lambert share their Auckland…

A Haven For Thrills
1:30pm - 28 December 2016 New Zealand | 

A Haven For Thrills

“When you really want to get away from it all, there’s no better place to visit than New Zealand’s North Island,” according to an article in thesundaily.my. The article recommends…

Hunt For The Wilderpeople Best Movie of 2016
2:30pm - 27 December 2016 Film & TV | 

Hunt For The Wilderpeople Best Movie of 2016

Hunt for the Wilderpeople has topped Empire Magazine’s list of top movies (released in the UK) of 2016. “To say that Hunt For The Wilderpeople was a surprise is perhaps…

Tami Neilson Shows Soul & Sass On ‘Don’t Be Afraid’
3:00pm - 24 December 2016 Music | 

Tami Neilson Shows Soul & Sass On ‘Don’t Be Afraid’

New Zealand-based “songstress Tami Neilson delivers a powerful blend of soul and sass on her sophomore LP, a combination that’s compelling enough to convince anyone who was heretofore unawares just how…

Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel
2:30pm - 23 December 2016 Design | 

Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel

New Zealand-born London socialite and former Bond Girl Anouska Hempel is also renowned for her sumptuous architectural interiors and eye for detail, according to the Telegraph. Having opened London’s first boutique hotel,…

New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life
3:30pm - 22 December 2016 New Zealand | 

New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life

New Zealand has taken spot 13 in a ranking of quality of life for expats in InterNation’s Expat Insider 2016 survey, “tipped as “one of the most extensive studies ever conducted…

Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals
8:15am - 21 December 2016 Community/General | 

Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals

Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the world’s most beautiful airport terminals. “Created by Studio Pacific Architecture and Warren & Mahoney, this airport, nicknamed…

Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge
3:30pm - 20 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge

Are you tired of the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere? W Magazine proposes to pack your “swimsuit and jet off to one of these stunning new hotels for…

Indulge Your Senses in New Zealand’s Marlborough
5:00pm - 19 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Indulge Your Senses in New Zealand’s Marlborough

Marlborough Sounds on the north-eastern end of New Zealand’s South Island is “beautiful but sparsely-populated,” writes Corinne Kerk for The New Paper. Marlborough Sounds is made up of Pelorus…

Taranaki One of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions 2017
2:30pm - 19 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Taranaki One of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions 2017

Taranaki has been named as one of the Top Regions to visit in 2017 in Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel ranking. “The joke goes that most travellers who reach…

A Slice Of Scotland In New Zealand
3:00pm - 18 December 2016 New Zealand | 

A Slice Of Scotland In New Zealand

“If there is a city in New Zealand that can lay claim to Scottish heritage, it’s Dunedin. Even its rugby team is called the Highlanders,” writes Richard Pennick, who delved into…

Auckland’s Finest Weekend Walks
11:00am - 17 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Auckland’s Finest Weekend Walks

Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.4 million. “If the cityscape is boring you,” check out some of Auckland’s most beautiful weekend walks, as outlined in an…

15 Years as The Real Middle-Earth
3:00pm - 16 December 2016 New Zealand | 

15 Years as The Real Middle-Earth

“To celebrate 15 years as the real Middle-earth, Tourism New Zealand has come up with a unique way for tourists to explore the country – re-imagining New Zealand experiences through the…

2016 To Be New Zealand’s Hottest Year On Record
5:00pm - 15 December 2016 Nature | 

2016 To Be New Zealand’s Hottest Year On Record

“New Zealand is emitting more than seven times our fair share of greenhouse gases per person,” says Green Party co-leader James Shaw in response to a First Post report…

Flight Of The Conchords One of The Best Comedy Bands In History
2:00pm - 15 December 2016 Arts | 

Flight Of The Conchords One of The Best Comedy Bands In History

New Zealand’s comedy duo Flight Of The Conchords has been labelled one of the best comedy bands in history in an article in Tonedeaf. “Although they’re now best known for…

New Zealand’s Universities Turn Towards Asia
3:00pm - 14 December 2016 Education | 

New Zealand’s Universities Turn Towards Asia

“As it looks to the future, New Zealand is wrestling with its colonial past. Should it be defined in the 21st century by its historic links with the Western world, or…

Air New Zealand Best Premium Economy
5:00pm - 13 December 2016 Travel & Tourism | 

Air New Zealand Best Premium Economy

Air New Zealand has topped the Premium Economy category in AirlineRatings.com airline ratings, as reported in the Daily Mail. The airline also came second in the business class ranking. “The…

Joseph Parker Takes Out WBO Heavyweight Championship
10:00am - 13 December 2016 Sport | 

Joseph Parker Takes Out WBO Heavyweight Championship

Joseph Parker won the WBO Heavyweight Championship against Andy Ruiz by means of a majority decision on Saturday night, as reported by Brian Mazique for Forbes. “Judges Ramon Cerdan and Ingo…

Bill English Is NZ’s New Prime Minister
3:00pm - 12 December 2016 Politics and Economics | 

Bill English Is NZ’s New Prime Minister

“New Zealand’s ruling National Party appointed Bill English as the country’s new prime minister on Monday following last week’s shock resignation of his predecessor John Key,” as reported in an article…

Moana – A Magical Addition to Disney’s Collection
1:30pm - 12 December 2016 Film & TV | 

Moana – A Magical Addition to Disney’s Collection

“Moana is both a revival of the Disney classic and a bold step away from their time honored tales,” writes Meredith Placko in a review for Comicbook.com. “While she may…

New Zealand, the Kardashians, and the Battle to Control Manuka Honey
3:00pm - 11 December 2016 Nature | 

New Zealand, the Kardashians, and the Battle to Control Manuka Honey

“Kourtney Kardashian hawks its health benefits. Counterfeiters and chemists labor to unlock its molecular secrets. And now it’s at the center of an international branding war,” writes Ellen Airhart in an…

Thinking Outside the Accom Box
3:30pm - 10 December 2016 Architecture | 

Thinking Outside the Accom Box

New Zealander Shane Blind has created a novel micro-house out of a 6m shipping container that has a couple of pop-outs at its centre, allowing him to get around the problem…

Cathedral Cove and Waitomo Caves Must Visits
3:30pm - 9 December 2016 Travel & Tourism | 

Cathedral Cove and Waitomo Caves Must Visits

New Zealand’s Cathedral Cove and Waitomo Caves have been included in a list of 20 amazing places you need to visit at least once in your lifetime, reports Dilip Merala on…

It’s Cal Wilson’s Line
9:00am - 9 December 2016 Theatre | 

It’s Cal Wilson’s Line

When it comes to improvised comedy, Cal Wilson, 46, is no rookie, Vanessa Williams writes for the West Australian. Having built a solid stand-up career over the past 19 years, the…

New Zealand’s Secret Santa Matches Social Media Strangers
4:00pm - 8 December 2016 Community/General | 

New Zealand’s Secret Santa Matches Social Media Strangers

“A New Zealand-wide secret Santa in which complete strangers send each other gifts in the post has had a bumper season, processing more than 2,000 presents in its Auckland hub, writes…

Michala Banas Gets Her Bogan On
8:30am - 8 December 2016 Film & TV | 

Michala Banas Gets Her Bogan On

Acclaimed actor Wellington-born Michala Banas, 38, had never been to a speedway before being cast as foul-mouthed and tough as nails Amber in the hit ABC comedy Upper Middle Bogan. “That world…

Keisha Castle-Hughes in Negotiations for FBI Crime-Drama ‘Manifesto’
3:30pm - 7 December 2016 Film & TV |  | 

Keisha Castle-Hughes in Negotiations for FBI Crime-Drama ‘Manifesto’

New Zealand actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is in negotiations for Discovery Channel’s high-profile FBI drama Manifesto, as reported in Deadline. Castle-Hughes “will play Tabby, a street agent who partners with FBI…

John Key “Played Hand Of Fate Exceptionally Well”
8:30am - 7 December 2016 Politics and Economics | 

John Key “Played Hand Of Fate Exceptionally Well”

“Imagine a Tory Prime Minister stepping down after nearly ten years at the top on his own terms. The budget was back in surplus, troublesome referendum results had been quickly forgotten,…

John Key Praised For Lifting New Zealand’s Economy
6:15pm - 6 December 2016 Politics and Economics | 

John Key Praised For Lifting New Zealand’s Economy

“New Zealand’s business leaders have praised retiring Prime Minister John Key for restoring pride in his people and for standing for a decade at the forefront of world leaders for his…

Air NZ Gives Winter Wonderland A Summer Makeover
4:00pm - 6 December 2016 Community/General | 

Air NZ Gives Winter Wonderland A Summer Makeover

Ronan Keating and New Zealand child actor Julian Dennison, known from Hunt for the Wilderpeople, “have joined forces with Air New Zealand to give a classic Christmas carol a fresh, sunny…

Producer Kamandi Releases New Track The Mould
8:30am - 6 December 2016 Music | 

Producer Kamandi Releases New Track The Mould

New Zealand-raised producer Kamandi, aka Tyrone Frost, “has been changing the game across the globe”, according to EDM-culture blog Magnetic Magazine, who caught up with the artist to talk about his…

Shane Van Gisbergen Claims V8 Supercars Title
5:00pm - 5 December 2016 Motorsports | 

Shane Van Gisbergen Claims V8 Supercars Title

“As he became the first Kiwi champion since Jim Richards, Van Gisbergen rubber-stamped the final Sydney Olympic Park race with a race and title-winning burnout,” writes James Phelps for

Singer Kimbra Teams up with Wrangler
9:00am - 5 December 2016 Music | 

Singer Kimbra Teams up with Wrangler

New Zealand Grammy award-winning recording artist Kimbra is already taking the music world by storm, but she’s also dabbling in the fashion world teaming up with Wrangler. Marie Claire UK caught…

Rotorua: A Backpacker’s Playground
2:00pm - 4 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Rotorua: A Backpacker’s Playground

If you are an adventure freak, Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island should be at the top of your wish list, as reported in an article in The Indian…

Waitomo Glowworm Caves – One of The World’s Coolest Underground Attractions
3:30pm - 3 December 2016 New Zealand | 

Waitomo Glowworm Caves – One of The World’s Coolest Underground Attractions

New Zealand’s Waitomo Glowworm Caves have been featured as one of the world’s coolest underground attractions in an article on News.com.au. “Found below rolling green hills about two hours south…

Crowded House Play to Adoring Fans in Sydney
3:30pm - 2 December 2016 Music | 

Crowded House Play to Adoring Fans in Sydney

“The decision as to when to call time on a band must be a truly wretched one,” Alexandra Spring writes for the Guardian. “, Crowded House returned to the place…

Creative Activities Can Boost Well-Being
9:00am - 2 December 2016 Community/General | 

Creative Activities Can Boost Well-Being

“Everyday creative activities like writing poetry or making new recipes can boost well-being as well as creativity in young adults” according to a study conducted by New Zealand’s University…

Ora Gallery NYC Hosts Kiwi Artist Pop-Up Store
1:00pm - 1 December 2016 Arts | 

Ora Gallery NYC Hosts Kiwi Artist Pop-Up Store

New York based Ora Gallery, established by New Zealander Giarna Te Kanawa, will be hosting pop-up holiday store – ‘Ema Frost & Friends, an Artisan Market of…

Model Georgia Fowler at Home in Manhattan
8:30am - 1 December 2016 Fashion | 

Model Georgia Fowler at Home in Manhattan

Walking in the Victoria’s Secret runway show has been a dream of New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler’s since the beginning of her career, when, at 12 years old, an agency in…

Hera Lindsay Bird Takes Poetry Beyond the Bookstore
4:00pm - 30 November 2016 Writers | 

Hera Lindsay Bird Takes Poetry Beyond the Bookstore

In New Zealand, poetry’s latest “it girl”, Hera Lindsay Bird, is amassing a semi-cult online following for her smart, sassy and explicit takes on everything from female sexuality to Friends. Bird,…

NZ Attracting Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe
8:00am - 30 November 2016 Business | 

NZ Attracting Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe

New Zealand has been the home to Australian expats for years, and now New Zealander are muscling in on the startup world as low living costs and talented entrepreneurs continue to…

Soul Machines Raises $7.5m in Series A Financing Round
4:00pm - 29 November 2016 Business | 

Soul Machines Raises $7.5m in Series A Financing Round

“New Zealand-based artificial intelligence (AI) and avatar company Soul Machines has raised $7.5 million in a Series A financing round led by venture capital firm Horizons Ventures along with Silicon Valley…

Burning up the Tarmac with Amelia Watkinson
8:30am - 29 November 2016 Sport General | 

Burning up the Tarmac with Amelia Watkinson

New Zealand professional triathlete “up-and-comer” Amelia Watkinson, 25, who has just won the IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand, talks with the sports brand about patience, consistency, and using injury to her advantage. Ever since…

Kester Black’s Anna Ross Wins Acclaim
4:30pm - 28 November 2016 Business | 

Kester Black’s Anna Ross Wins Acclaim

Australia’s Young Business Woman of the Year has been named and she is New Zealand-born Anna Ross, founder of Kester Black Cosmetics, a brand customers rank better than global name Butter…

All Blacks Beat France 24-19
12:15pm - 28 November 2016 Rugby | 

All Blacks Beat France 24-19

“World player of the year Beauden Barrett helped stretch New Zealand’s winning streak over France to 10 games with a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable 24-19 victory on Sunday (AEDT),” as reported…

Best One-Day Hike In The World?
6:00pm - 27 November 2016 New Zealand | 

Best One-Day Hike In The World?

“Move over Tongariro, there’s a new ‘best one-day walk in the world’ in New Zealand.” The Pouakai Crossing winds around Mount Taranaki’s northern slopes and “aims to attract those…

Wellington Zoo A Must-Visit
10:00am - 27 November 2016 New Zealand | 

Wellington Zoo A Must-Visit

Wellington Zoo in New Zealand has been featured as “one of the most amazing zoos around the world”, as reported in an article in Travelers Today. “The Wellington Zoo houses…

Drones Delivering Domino’s Pizzas To Customers
3:30pm - 26 November 2016 Innovation | 

Drones Delivering Domino’s Pizzas To Customers

Domino’s Pizza has started to deliver pizzas using drones in the town of Whangaparaoa in New Zealand and the company is planning to make it available at more New Zealand stores…

How Pacific Islanders Helped Moana Find Its Way
9:30am - 26 November 2016 Film & TV | 

How Pacific Islanders Helped Moana Find Its Way

Fine attention to detail and constant feedback from John Musker and Ron Clements, the writer-director team behind Moana’s cultural advisory group The Oceanic Story Trust, has helped shape the Disney film on…

Christie’s Imogen Kerr Making Waves in Art World
2:00pm - 25 November 2016 Visual Arts | 

Christie’s Imogen Kerr Making Waves in Art World

To mark Christie’s 250th anniversary, Luxury London met with New Zealander Imogen Kerr who, along with Briton Kate Flitcroft, represents the new generation of female specialists at the renowned auction house…

Ōmarunui: Differing Narratives And Different Perspectives

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Ōmarunui: Differing Narratives And Different Perspectives

64 Shots: Leadership in a Crazy World – Review

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

64 Shots: Leadership in a Crazy World – Review

Mahi Aroha 4: A Short History of Two Deaths and a Single Killing

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Mahi Aroha 4: A Short History of Two Deaths and a Single Killing

Mahi Aroha 3: Endurance Required

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Mahi Aroha 3: Endurance Required

Mahi Aroha 2: First, Revive the Spirit

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Mahi Aroha 2: First, Revive the Spirit

He Mahi Aroha 1: WFFW – Whanau Forever, Forever Whanau

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

He Mahi Aroha 1: WFFW – Whanau Forever, Forever Whanau

Nga Kupu Aroha Epilogue

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Nga Kupu Aroha Epilogue

Blessed Love

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Blessed Love

Once Was Gangman Styles

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

Once Was Gangman Styles

To Understand What Is

Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love

To Understand What Is

