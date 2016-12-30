News of New Zealanders via Global Media
Hollywood’s Auckland
Auckland has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Hollywood destinations travel guide. In the article, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rhys Darby, Karen Walker, Oprah, Lorde and Matt Lambert share their Auckland hotspots. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recommends starting your day in Auckland with a spirulina smoothie or breakfast from Dear Jervois in…
A Haven For Thrills
“When you really want to get away from it all, there’s no better place to visit than New Zealand’s North Island,” according to an article in thesundaily.my. The article recommends…
Hunt For The Wilderpeople Best Movie of 2016
Hunt for the Wilderpeople has topped Empire Magazine’s list of top movies (released in the UK) of 2016. “To say that Hunt For The Wilderpeople was a surprise is perhaps…
Tami Neilson Shows Soul & Sass On ‘Don’t Be Afraid’
New Zealand-based “songstress Tami Neilson delivers a powerful blend of soul and sass on her sophomore LP, a combination that’s compelling enough to convince anyone who was heretofore unawares just how…
Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel
New Zealand-born London socialite and former Bond Girl Anouska Hempel is also renowned for her sumptuous architectural interiors and eye for detail, according to the Telegraph. Having opened London’s first boutique hotel,…
New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life
New Zealand has taken spot 13 in a ranking of quality of life for expats in InterNation’s Expat Insider 2016 survey, “tipped as “one of the most extensive studies ever conducted…
Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals
Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the world’s most beautiful airport terminals. “Created by Studio Pacific Architecture and Warren & Mahoney, this airport, nicknamed…
Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge
Are you tired of the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere? W Magazine proposes to pack your “swimsuit and jet off to one of these stunning new hotels for…
Indulge Your Senses in New Zealand’s Marlborough
Marlborough Sounds on the north-eastern end of New Zealand’s South Island is “beautiful but sparsely-populated,” writes Corinne Kerk for The New Paper. Marlborough Sounds is made up of Pelorus…
Taranaki One of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions 2017
Taranaki has been named as one of the Top Regions to visit in 2017 in Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel ranking. “The joke goes that most travellers who reach…
A Slice Of Scotland In New Zealand
“If there is a city in New Zealand that can lay claim to Scottish heritage, it’s Dunedin. Even its rugby team is called the Highlanders,” writes Richard Pennick, who delved into…
Auckland’s Finest Weekend Walks
Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.4 million. “If the cityscape is boring you,” check out some of Auckland’s most beautiful weekend walks, as outlined in an…
15 Years as The Real Middle-Earth
“To celebrate 15 years as the real Middle-earth, Tourism New Zealand has come up with a unique way for tourists to explore the country – re-imagining New Zealand experiences through the…
2016 To Be New Zealand’s Hottest Year On Record
“New Zealand is emitting more than seven times our fair share of greenhouse gases per person,” says Green Party co-leader James Shaw in response to a First Post report…
Flight Of The Conchords One of The Best Comedy Bands In History
New Zealand’s comedy duo Flight Of The Conchords has been labelled one of the best comedy bands in history in an article in Tonedeaf. “Although they’re now best known for…
New Zealand’s Universities Turn Towards Asia
“As it looks to the future, New Zealand is wrestling with its colonial past. Should it be defined in the 21st century by its historic links with the Western world, or…
Air New Zealand Best Premium Economy
Air New Zealand has topped the Premium Economy category in AirlineRatings.com airline ratings, as reported in the Daily Mail. The airline also came second in the business class ranking. “The…
Joseph Parker Takes Out WBO Heavyweight Championship
Joseph Parker won the WBO Heavyweight Championship against Andy Ruiz by means of a majority decision on Saturday night, as reported by Brian Mazique for Forbes. “Judges Ramon Cerdan and Ingo…
Bill English Is NZ’s New Prime Minister
“New Zealand’s ruling National Party appointed Bill English as the country’s new prime minister on Monday following last week’s shock resignation of his predecessor John Key,” as reported in an article…
Moana – A Magical Addition to Disney’s Collection
“Moana is both a revival of the Disney classic and a bold step away from their time honored tales,” writes Meredith Placko in a review for Comicbook.com. “While she may…
New Zealand, the Kardashians, and the Battle to Control Manuka Honey
“Kourtney Kardashian hawks its health benefits. Counterfeiters and chemists labor to unlock its molecular secrets. And now it’s at the center of an international branding war,” writes Ellen Airhart in an…
Thinking Outside the Accom Box
New Zealander Shane Blind has created a novel micro-house out of a 6m shipping container that has a couple of pop-outs at its centre, allowing him to get around the problem…
Cathedral Cove and Waitomo Caves Must Visits
New Zealand’s Cathedral Cove and Waitomo Caves have been included in a list of 20 amazing places you need to visit at least once in your lifetime, reports Dilip Merala on…
It’s Cal Wilson’s Line
When it comes to improvised comedy, Cal Wilson, 46, is no rookie, Vanessa Williams writes for the West Australian. Having built a solid stand-up career over the past 19 years, the…
New Zealand’s Secret Santa Matches Social Media Strangers
“A New Zealand-wide secret Santa in which complete strangers send each other gifts in the post has had a bumper season, processing more than 2,000 presents in its Auckland hub, writes…
Michala Banas Gets Her Bogan On
Acclaimed actor Wellington-born Michala Banas, 38, had never been to a speedway before being cast as foul-mouthed and tough as nails Amber in the hit ABC comedy Upper Middle Bogan. “That world…
Keisha Castle-Hughes in Negotiations for FBI Crime-Drama ‘Manifesto’
New Zealand actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is in negotiations for Discovery Channel’s high-profile FBI drama Manifesto, as reported in Deadline. Castle-Hughes “will play Tabby, a street agent who partners with FBI…
John Key “Played Hand Of Fate Exceptionally Well”
“Imagine a Tory Prime Minister stepping down after nearly ten years at the top on his own terms. The budget was back in surplus, troublesome referendum results had been quickly forgotten,…
John Key Praised For Lifting New Zealand’s Economy
“New Zealand’s business leaders have praised retiring Prime Minister John Key for restoring pride in his people and for standing for a decade at the forefront of world leaders for his…
Air NZ Gives Winter Wonderland A Summer Makeover
Ronan Keating and New Zealand child actor Julian Dennison, known from Hunt for the Wilderpeople, “have joined forces with Air New Zealand to give a classic Christmas carol a fresh, sunny…
Producer Kamandi Releases New Track The Mould
New Zealand-raised producer Kamandi, aka Tyrone Frost, “has been changing the game across the globe”, according to EDM-culture blog Magnetic Magazine, who caught up with the artist to talk about his…
Shane Van Gisbergen Claims V8 Supercars Title
“As he became the first Kiwi champion since Jim Richards, Van Gisbergen rubber-stamped the final Sydney Olympic Park race with a race and title-winning burnout,” writes James Phelps for
Singer Kimbra Teams up with Wrangler
New Zealand Grammy award-winning recording artist Kimbra is already taking the music world by storm, but she’s also dabbling in the fashion world teaming up with Wrangler. Marie Claire UK caught…
Rotorua: A Backpacker’s Playground
If you are an adventure freak, Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island should be at the top of your wish list, as reported in an article in The Indian…
Waitomo Glowworm Caves – One of The World’s Coolest Underground Attractions
New Zealand’s Waitomo Glowworm Caves have been featured as one of the world’s coolest underground attractions in an article on News.com.au. “Found below rolling green hills about two hours south…
Crowded House Play to Adoring Fans in Sydney
“The decision as to when to call time on a band must be a truly wretched one,” Alexandra Spring writes for the Guardian. “, Crowded House returned to the place…
Creative Activities Can Boost Well-Being
“Everyday creative activities like writing poetry or making new recipes can boost well-being as well as creativity in young adults” according to a study conducted by New Zealand’s University…
Ora Gallery NYC Hosts Kiwi Artist Pop-Up Store
New York based Ora Gallery, established by New Zealander Giarna Te Kanawa, will be hosting pop-up holiday store – ‘Ema Frost & Friends, an Artisan Market of…
Model Georgia Fowler at Home in Manhattan
Walking in the Victoria’s Secret runway show has been a dream of New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler’s since the beginning of her career, when, at 12 years old, an agency in…
Hera Lindsay Bird Takes Poetry Beyond the Bookstore
In New Zealand, poetry’s latest “it girl”, Hera Lindsay Bird, is amassing a semi-cult online following for her smart, sassy and explicit takes on everything from female sexuality to Friends. Bird,…
NZ Attracting Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe
New Zealand has been the home to Australian expats for years, and now New Zealander are muscling in on the startup world as low living costs and talented entrepreneurs continue to…
Soul Machines Raises $7.5m in Series A Financing Round
“New Zealand-based artificial intelligence (AI) and avatar company Soul Machines has raised $7.5 million in a Series A financing round led by venture capital firm Horizons Ventures along with Silicon Valley…
Burning up the Tarmac with Amelia Watkinson
New Zealand professional triathlete “up-and-comer” Amelia Watkinson, 25, who has just won the IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand, talks with the sports brand about patience, consistency, and using injury to her advantage. Ever since…
Kester Black’s Anna Ross Wins Acclaim
Australia’s Young Business Woman of the Year has been named and she is New Zealand-born Anna Ross, founder of Kester Black Cosmetics, a brand customers rank better than global name Butter…
All Blacks Beat France 24-19
“World player of the year Beauden Barrett helped stretch New Zealand’s winning streak over France to 10 games with a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable 24-19 victory on Sunday (AEDT),” as reported…
Best One-Day Hike In The World?
“Move over Tongariro, there’s a new ‘best one-day walk in the world’ in New Zealand.” The Pouakai Crossing winds around Mount Taranaki’s northern slopes and “aims to attract those…
Wellington Zoo A Must-Visit
Wellington Zoo in New Zealand has been featured as “one of the most amazing zoos around the world”, as reported in an article in Travelers Today. “The Wellington Zoo houses…
Drones Delivering Domino’s Pizzas To Customers
Domino’s Pizza has started to deliver pizzas using drones in the town of Whangaparaoa in New Zealand and the company is planning to make it available at more New Zealand stores…
How Pacific Islanders Helped Moana Find Its Way
Fine attention to detail and constant feedback from John Musker and Ron Clements, the writer-director team behind Moana’s cultural advisory group The Oceanic Story Trust, has helped shape the Disney film on…
Christie’s Imogen Kerr Making Waves in Art World
To mark Christie’s 250th anniversary, Luxury London met with New Zealander Imogen Kerr who, along with Briton Kate Flitcroft, represents the new generation of female specialists at the renowned auction house…
Get Naked with a 3D Fitness Tracker Mirror
New Zealand-born Farhad Farahbakhshian and Briton Ed Sclater of Naked Labs have designed a mirror that lets you see, in real-time, the effect of your workout on your body. The
Peter Jackson to Produce Sci-Fi Series Adaptation
Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson will produce an adaptation of British author Philip Reeve’s steampunk series Mortal Engines, the script which the New Zealander has also co-written. Another Academy Award winner, Christian Rivers,…
Kopupaka Reserve Wins World Landscape of the Year 2016
Kopupaka Reserve – “an Auckland wetlands reserve featuring “woven” timber structures has been named World Landscape of the Year 2016 at the World Architecture Festival,” writes Amy Frearson for…
Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck Building Business in Space
Self-taught New Zealand-born scientist and CEO of Rocket Lab Peter Beck, 39, explains to accountancy industry magazine Acuity how – and why – he is making space more accessible. At its Auckland…
Record Bilateral Trade Figures Mark Bank Of China New Zealand 2nd Anniversary
(SPONSORED CONTENT) “Latest China-New Zealand trade statistics illustrate the value Bank of China (New Zealand) brings to the economic relationship as the bank marks its second full-year of operation in New…
NZ Folk Singer Who’ll Put A Spell On You
“New Zealand’s Aldous Harding –who was recently recommended by Charlotte Church in the Guardian” is “a folk artist whose performances strike that rare balance between fragility and full-blown possession,” writes Kate…