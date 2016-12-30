Originators Bruce McLaren Starting from an early age, Aucklander Bruce McLaren was a brilliant and visionary race-car driver. He became engineer,…

Warriors Te Ruki Kawiti A Maori Tohunga, Te Ruki Kawiti, was a mastermind of leadership and tactical warfare. During the 1860s, his…

Scientists Archibald McIndoe Motivated by a desire to be more than just an ordinary doctor, Archibald Hector McIndoe pursued greatness. Appointed…

Culture James Keir Baxter As well as being one New Zealand’s foremost poets, JK Baxter was a social activist, alcoholic derelict, dogmatic…

Scientists Harold Gillies The introduction of ferocious weapons and trench warfare in WWI resulted in devastating injuries that required a new…

Culture Tex Morton Tex Morton lived a life of breath-taking achievement, attaining mastery, fortune and international fame as a recording star,…

Endurance Godfrey Bowen New Zealand’s shearers are known throughout the world for their skill and toughness. Only one has been invited…

Change Rewi Alley Postscript In November of 2002 a book on Rewi Alley, Friend of China – The Myth of Rewi Alley, by Anne-Marie…

Originators Colin Murdoch Colin Murdoch designed and invented the disposable syringe, a device that has saved millions of human lives. He…