Unveiling a Breathtaking Whangārei Green Roof

“During the World Green Infrastructure Congress 2023 in Berlin, we were awarded the Built Environment Green Roof Award for the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery,” University of Auckland Associate Director of Design (Urban Planning) Zoë Avery writes for quarterly publication, Living Architecture Monitor.

“The story of the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery spans nearly three decades, owed to a dedicated group of community volunteers,” Avery writes.

“The final design for the living roof afforestation was driven by the concept of giving this space back to nature where you would feel like a guest of nature on the roof, just as if you were walking through the forest. Our design goal was to create a forest using a variety of New Zealand native Northland specific plants, integrating endemic species with fruiting trees allowing one to wander through the forest and discover, pick, and eat fruit.”

Avery is also co-founder of Design for Nature.

Original article by Zoë Avery, Living Architecture Monitor, December 19, 2023.