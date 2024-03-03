NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Architecture  >  Auckland Home Has Rooms with All the Views
Auckland Home Has Rooms with All the Views
Auckland Home Has Rooms with All the Views

“The design of this newly listed home in [Maraetai] Auckland will make your head spin – literally,” Abby Montanez writes for luxury lifestyle magazine, Robb Report. “Dubbed The Lighthouse, the three-bedroom spread positioned along the picturesque Pohutukawa Coast has a trick up its sleeve – it rotates 360 degrees.”

“The seaside stunner was designed and built in the ‘90s by owner and engineer Don Dunick. Once set into motion, the innovative structure can make a full spin in just 33 minutes, capturing views of the shimmering sea and green forest,” Montanez writes.

“Dunick’s journey to creating the one-of-a-kind abode was a project five years in the making, The Guardian reported. He told the British daily newspaper that he originally got the idea from his engineering co-workers and enlisted the bunch to help construct the one-of-a-kind pad.

“‘The advantage is that you can change the view, you can change the sun, you can get out of the wind or into the wind … If there is a storm coming at night [and] you don’t want that on your bedroom windows, you turn it,’ Dunick told The Guardian.”

Original article by Abby Montanez, Robb Report, February 22, 2024.

Tags: Don Dunick  Guardian (The)  Robb Report  The Lighthouse  

