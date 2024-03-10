JLo Shares Moment She First Spotted Parris Goebel

In anticipation of the release of her ninth studio album, Jennifer Lopez recently spoke to the NZ Herald’s Jenni Mortimer, with the singer sharing the moment she first spotted the New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel, the catalyst for their “very long relationship.”

“I don’t know if people know this about Parris. I saw her on the internet, doing a small little piece years and years ago, she was about 18 or 19 years old and I brought her to the United States for the first time to come and choreograph for [the Dance Again] tour,” recalls the hitmaker.

“When I started this project, I called her and I said, ‘Listen, I’m doing this thing. That’s something I’ve never done before. I don’t even know what to call it, but this is what I want to do’.”

According to Lopez, Goebel was immediately on board with the concept and the pair clicked in the vision.

In 2020, Goebel choreographed Lopez’s and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, and in 2023 she choreographed Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Original article by Jenni Mortimer, NZ Herald, February 4, 2024.