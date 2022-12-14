NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Crafting Savage x Fenty with Parris Goebel
Crafting Savage x Fenty with Parris Goebel
In-demand New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel talks with Harper’s Bazaar about shaping the annual fashion spectacle Savage x Fenty and her longstanding creative friendship with Rihanna.

While Rihanna is the mastermind behind the Savage x Fenty empire, one could say her longtime choreographer and collaborator Auckland-born Goebel has helped take her annual fashion production to the next level, Bianca Betancourt writes for the magazine.

For Goebel, 31, collaborating with a global force like Rihanna is a no-brainer, not because of her universal influence, but because of the support she offers as a friend and creative partner.

“Me and Rih – we just have such an awesome chemistry. She’s a friend and a sister first, so she genuinely cares about me as a person, not just an artist, and I think that comes through in our work,” Goebel tells Harper’s Bazaar.

Goebel’s work for the fourth instalment of the Savage x Fenty show is her most dynamic yet.

Original article by Bianca Betancourt, Harper’s Bazaar, November 19, 2022.

