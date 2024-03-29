NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Pirate Comedy Deserves Another Season
Pirate Comedy Deserves Another Season
Pirate Comedy Deserves Another Season

Cancelled after two season, Taika Waititi’s “silly comedy” Our Flag Means Death “deserves one more voyage”, according to Radio Times critic George White.

“[The hit pirate comedy] was meant to be sacred ground, an untouchable force for good. It wasn’t meant to end so soon, with the rug rather unexpectedly pulled from underneath it,” White writes.

“In a world where fellow Waititi outfit What We Do in the Shadows has coasted through to six seasons on a pretty tired concept and increasingly one-note characters, Our Flag Means Death – which encapsulates the fresh-feeling comedy-drama cocktail that Waititi and his long-term collaborators like Rhys Darby can concoct when in form – deserves better.

“At a time when properly enjoyable comedies feel on the decline, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Original article by Radio Times, George White, February 8, 2024.

