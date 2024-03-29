Pirate Comedy Deserves Another Season

Cancelled after two season, Taika Waititi’s “silly comedy” Our Flag Means Death “deserves one more voyage”, according to Radio Times critic George White.

“[The hit pirate comedy] was meant to be sacred ground, an untouchable force for good. It wasn’t meant to end so soon, with the rug rather unexpectedly pulled from underneath it,” White writes.

“In a world where fellow Waititi outfit What We Do in the Shadows has coasted through to six seasons on a pretty tired concept and increasingly one-note characters, Our Flag Means Death – which encapsulates the fresh-feeling comedy-drama cocktail that Waititi and his long-term collaborators like Rhys Darby can concoct when in form – deserves better.

“At a time when properly enjoyable comedies feel on the decline, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

