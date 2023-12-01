Dining in Auckland with Director Taika Waititi

In a cover story for Tatler Asia, New Zealand-born Hollywood director Taika Waititi shares his top picks for restaurants in Auckland that serve delicious food in a laidback, fuss-free atmosphere.

Waititi is a lot of things. He’s the funny man behind such comedy gold as What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Hollywood director behind the Thor films and Jojo Rabbit. He even modelled for Hermès at New York Fashion Week this year, Coco Marett writes for the publication.

But no matter where his fame takes him, at the end of the day, Waititi is a guy from New Zealand who loves the outdoors and a good meal with friends at a cosy neighbourhood restaurant.

Such as: low key eatery Honey Bones, his “favourite place”, Lilian, Auckland dining stalwart Prego, and relaxed Italian restaurant, SPQR, where there’s a tiramisu “to die for”.

Original article by Coco Marett, Tatler Asia, November 24, 2023.