Tennis Star Leaps from Auckland’s Sky Tower
Tennis Star Leaps from Auckland’s Sky Tower

US Open champion Coco Gauff, 19, apparently has no fear while she’s Down Under, Anna Lazarus writes for People. Gauff shared a gallery of impressive images and videos from her recent trip to SkyJump in Auckland, where she and her family leapt off the country’s tallest building and bungee-jumped 53 stories down.

“Jumping into the new year #2024,” the tennis phenomenon wrote alongside her post on Instagram, which included footage of her plunge.

Gauff is currently soaring through the ASB Classic in the City of Sails where she’s the top seed.

Original article by Anna Lazarus, People, January 2, 2024.

