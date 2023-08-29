Auckland’s Diversity Makes for Plenty to See and Do

“Auckland is a city with many faces. Known locally by its Māori name, Tāmaki Makaurau, the city has a cosmopolitan heart with some of the best dining, drinking, and shopping in the country. Yet, urban sprawl quickly gives way to landscapes of New Zealand’s signature beauty here; to the west, the forested hills of the Waitākere Ranges border black sand beaches pummelled by surf. To the east of the city is the island-studded Waitematā Harbour,” Petrina Darrah writes in an article recommending some of the city’s best offerings for Condé Nast Traveler.

“Culturally, Auckland is just as diverse. More than 40 per cent of the city’s residents were born overseas, with significant communities of people from Pacific nations like Samoa and Tonga, and relatively close Asian countries such as India and China. This gives Auckland a multiculturalism reflected in eclectic food, art, and festivals.”

Original article by Petrina Darrah, Condé Nast Traveler, August 16, 2023.

Photo by Greg Nunes.