Capital City a Top Spot for 2024

Wellington has been named one of the 12 most LGBTQ+-friendly destinations to visit in 2024 by US-based Vacationer Magazine.

“The city is known for its iconic red Wellington Cable Car and ‘Windy Wellington’ nickname due to brisk Cook Strait winds. Discover the captivating stories of Wellington and its people at the Wellington Museum, delving into maritime history, early Māori settlement, and the city’s transformation since becoming the capital,” Jeffrey James Keyes writes for the publication.

“You can also explore the lush Wellington Botanic Garden via the cable car. With an array of world-class dining establishments, including Logan Brown, plus a diverse nightlife scene, Wellington offers a wide range of experiences. Nightlife here is diverse and inviting, with attractions like the S&M cocktail bar and Ivy Bar, known for its exceptional drag and burlesque shows.”

Other cities on the list include: Stockholm, Paris, Rovinj in Croatia, and Osaka.

Original article by Jeffrey James Keyes, Vacationer Magazine, November 8, 2023.