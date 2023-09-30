Three Perfect Days in Queenstown

“Queenstown, New Zealand, wouldn’t be Queenstown if it weren’t far away from everything – more than three hours’ flight from the closest foreign city of Sydney, a long transpacific slog from the west coast of the US, a diabolically long distance from western Europe. (This part of the world is called the Antipodes for a reason.) But being tucked away in the snowy mountains at the bottom of the world is what gives it its character: It’s a cosmopolitan frontier town, full of ruggedly individualistic locals and generous transplants, ski bums and worldly chefs, shepherds and sommeliers,” senior contributor Ann Abel writes for Forbes.

“If the tech billionaires ever emerge from their apocalypse bunkers, they’ll have a magical natural playground all to themselves. In the meantime, the rest of us have a charming small city to visit that combines excellent restaurants, terrific wine, spectacular landscapes and colourful characters.”

Abel includes recommendations such as staying at Matariki Residence, eating “monster-size crabs” at Amisfield Restaurant, and a visit to Arrowtown.

Original article by Ann Abel, Forbes, September 20, 2023.