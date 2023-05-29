Icehouse Ventures’ Stephanie Benseman Makes the Cut

New Zealander Stephanie Benseman, 27, principal at venture capital firm Icehouse Ventures, is one of eight female investors on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: Finance & Venture Capital list who are helping companies grow to the next level.

Together with fellow principal Mason Bleakley, 25, Benseman leads the VC’s venture fund First Cut programme, which invests in founders under the age of 30. The programme raised more than $5 million in funding by mid-2022 and aims to invest in 20 to 30 companies in preseed and seed rounds, Forbes reports. Benseman founded her first company when she was 17 and has actively supported young entrepreneurs since then. Bleakley joined Icehouse in 2017 when he was 19 and studying finance and marketing.

Original article by John Kang, Forbes, May 17, 2023.