NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  Biotech Firm Novozymes Appoints Alison Winger
Biotech Firm Novozymes Appoints Alison Winger
View article source

Biotech Firm Novozymes Appoints Alison Winger

Biotechnology company Novozymes Ireland has appointed gut health expert New Zealander Dr Alison Winger as general manager of its growing Irish operation at the Airport Business Park in Cork, Joe Dermody reports for the Irish Examiner.

Novozymes specialises in the research, development and production of industrial enzymes, microorganisms and biopharmaceutical ingredients, Dermody writes.

Living in Ireland since 2014 and working with Novozymes Ireland since 2021, Winger heads up the division of Novozymes in Ireland, Denmark and in the US, as well as working closely with the commercial world for the creation of branded products.

Dr Winger said: “Novozymes Ireland is a fantastic place to work, the technology we use is genuinely amazing, and we are continuing to discover novel solutions.”

Original article by Joe Dermody, Irish Examiner, January 10, 2024.

Photo by Clare Keogh.

Tags: biotechnology  Dr Alison Winger  Irish Examiner  Novozymes  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
Mustering with Sheepdogs in the High Country

Agriculture

Mustering with Sheepdogs in the High Country

In New Zealand’s high country, the economy runs on four paws. Reader’s Digest gets up close with the sheepdogs who patrol the Mackenzie Country’s perilous slopes. First brought to the Otago area…

Entire Studios the Brand to Stock Right Now
Electric Plane Set to Deliver Mail Across NZ
London City Airport’s Robert Sinclair Has New Role
TIME Titan Title for ExxonMobil’s Dan Ammann

Other Stories