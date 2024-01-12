Entire Studios the Brand to Stock Right Now

Unisex brand Entire Studios is one of the trendiest labels right now – seen on Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber – but co-founders New Zealanders Dylan Richards Diaz and Sebastian Hunt say they aren’t designing with trends in mind. Instead, they follow their own intuition, paired with good-quality fabrics, a distinctive silhouette and accessible pricing. Entirely logoless, it’s a label that’s identifiable by its aesthetic alone, Brooke McCord writes for Vogue Business.

Now in its third year, with a Selfridges capsule and a collaboration with Kylie Jenner’s Khy under its belt, Entire Studios is gearing up for growth by diversifying its category beyond outerwear and basics, forecasting revenues of $30 million-plus in 2024, up 240 per cent on 2023. Its success is reflective of a consumer desire for good-quality clothing that’s not marked up to luxury price points, as well as a move away from loud branding towards subtler, yet distinctive, visual signifiers.

For the founders, it’s all about staying true to themselves: “I’m glad we’ve always stuck to our gut,” says Richards Diaz. “We didn’t try to follow anyone or any trends,” Hunt agrees, “We’ve always gone with our intuition and when it comes down to it, it’s worked every time.”

Original article by Brooke McCord, Vogue Business, January 3, 2024.