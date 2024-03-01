Emilia Wickstead Helping Airline Make an Impression

Around the globe, airlines and hotels are collaborating with top fashion houses to reshape brand narratives, like Air New Zealand and their partnership with London-based Emilia Wickstead. Condé Nast Traveler’s Caitlin Gunther reports.

“Wickstead is best known for her romantic, vintage-inspired aesthetic and dressing A-listers like Alexa Chung and Catherine, Princess of Wales,” Gunther writes.

“When the Auckland-born designer was enlisted for Air Zealand’s uniform revamp, her concepts blew the selection panel away. While the final designs are yet to be revealed, honouring the Indigenous culture of New Zealand with the use of print and colour will be integral to Wickstead’s approach.”

Original article by Caitlin Gunther, Condé Nast Traveler, February 14, 2024.