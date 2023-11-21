London City Airport’s Robert Sinclair Has New Role

London City Airport boss New Zealander Robert Sinclair is to swap planes for trains, having been named as the new CEO of the HS1 rail line between St. Pancras and the Channel Tunnel, the Evening Standard’s Daniel O’Boyle writes.

Sinclair will become HS1’s boss in March. He will be tasked with attracting more international travellers to the UK on what is currently the country’s only high-speed rail line.

Sinclair joined City Airport in 2017, leading it through the pandemic era when global air travel collapsed.

He said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead Britain’s only high-speed railway at a time when more and more people are looking to travel between London and destinations across Europe using the high-speed rail network.”

Original article by Daniel O’Boyle, Evening Standard, November 11, 2023.