Inside Story of Entire Studios’ Celeb-Fuelled Rise

After forging a relationship last year, the LA-based brand Entire Studios and London-based retailer Selfridges take things to the next level via an exclusive collection and an in-store pop-up. Esquire UK meets one of the New Zealand-born co-founders of Studios, Sebastian Hunt, to discuss this milestone moment.

Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Lewis Hamilton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lil Nas X, Cardi B. These are just a few of the famous names that regularly rep Entire Studios, Joseph Furness writes for Esquire.

As with all Entire collections, the outerwear – a trinity of voluminous dropped-shoulder ‘Pillow Bombers’ – stands out.

“Before starting the brand, we were celebrity stylists and we would come to London and shop here,” Hunt says of himself and fellow co-founder Dylan Richards.

“Back then, we didn’t look like we were celebrity stylists because we didn’t have the money to buy designer clothes. So, we decided to develop a brand that everybody can afford to wear.”

Original article by Joseph Furness, Esquire UK, December 22, 2023.