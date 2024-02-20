NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Analiese Gregory Opening Tasmanian Anti-Restaurant
Analiese Gregory Opening Tasmanian Anti-Restaurant

New Zealand-born Tasmania-based chef Analiese Gregory, who lists high-profile restaurants such as London’s The Ledbury and Spain’s Mugaritz on her resume, as well as Sydney’s three-hatted Quay and Hobart’s two-hatted Franklin, is in the process of converting one of her sheds into an intimate eatery where she’ll serve a menu of hyper-local food to 10 people at a time. Sarah Norris reports on the new lunchtime business venture for The Sydney Morning Herald.

“For me, it’s going to be an anti-restaurant. It’ll be the antithesis to the restaurants I’ve worked before. I’m trying for it to be very low-key, very low-stress,” Gregory says.

She’ll be using pigs reared down the road, octopus and abalone plucked from the nearby sea, and ingredients you seldom find in a bigger eatery because of costs and supply, Norris writes.

“The thing with Tasmania is no one will deliver stuff here, or very few people would, so a lot of the time we’ll be driving around to farms and fishermen to pick things up,” Gregory says.

Original article by Sarah Norris, The Sydney Morning Herald, January 31, 2024.

Tags: Analiese Gregory  Sydney Morning Herald (The)  Tasmania  

