Lisa Eldridge an Avid Vintage Beauty Collector

Where most fixate on finding the next big thing, these beauty fanatics, including Auckland-born UK-based make-up artist Lisa Eldridge, instead journey back in beauty history, and their findings have interesting implications for the future. Fashionista’s Kish Lalup looks at the growing movement of vintage beauty collectors who are diving into the archives to learn more about the history of makeup and collect treasured bygone items along the way.

Under hashtags like #vintagebeauty and #vintagemakeup, these creators are generating millions of posts discussing old-school muses, history lessons and their incredible collectable finds, like an ornate lipstick tube or an elegant compact filled with long-expired powder, Lalup writes.

Eldridge, 49, a major name in the industry who serves as the global creative director of Lancôme, is one of the most renowned vintage cosmetic collectors in the world.

Her collection includes things like Audrey Hepburn’s bejewelled ‘50s Cartier lipstick holder.

“Some of the pieces I own are over 100 years old and they look like they could be new,” Eldridge says.

Original article by Kish Lalup, Fashionista, December 16, 2023.