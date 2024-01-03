NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Harper’s Bazaar Gets the Georgia Fowler Treatment
Harper’s Bazaar Gets the Georgia Fowler Treatment
Harper’s Bazaar Gets the Georgia Fowler Treatment

Auckland-born supermodel Georgia Fowler is “taking cues from the reflection of sunlight on the sea” in a summer fashion photoshoot that features in Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand. Pregnant with her second child, Fowler, 31, “embraces glimmering embellishments that evoke the dawn of another effortless Australian summer.”

The NZ Herald reports that Fowler is moving her family from Sydney to New York to live in 2024, where she is “set to re-establish herself in the modelling world”.

A Dior model, Fowler hosted Project Runway NZ in 2018 and was a Victoria’s Secret angel.

Original article by Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand, December 2023.

Photo by Pierre Toussaint.

