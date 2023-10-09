Model Georgia Fowler in the Shapeshifting Business

One of the most versatile models of her generation, what is the key to the New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler’s enduring success? Tessa Ogle asks in a digital cover story published by Marie Claire Australia.

Fowler, 31, is in the business of adopting personas. Each day, when she goes to work, she shapeshifts into whoever the shoot calls for. Her years of experience and versatility are clear in the presence she brings to each image, Ogle writes.

“I’ve been with IMG for 16 years now,” Fowler shared. It’s this longevity that she’s most proud of in her career.

Despite her body, in many ways a commodity which she relies on for income, stretching and changing to facilitate her pregnancy, psychologically – she says – motherhood has shaped it into much more.

Original article by Tessa Ogle, Marie Claire Australia, October 6, 2023.

Photo by Nicole Bentley.