Josh McGregor Conquering the Modelling World

Modelling was never on Josh McGregor’s radar, but ever since he was scouted in New York City, life has drastically changed. He’s only been modelling a few years but McGregor, 22, who grew up in Upper Hutt, has already walked the runways at New York, London, Paris and Milan fashion weeks and appeared in ad campaigns for Burberry, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana in magazines such as Vogue and GQ. Sharon Stephenson interviews New York-based McGregor for Stuff.

From Los Angeles, McGregor tells Stephenson about meeting Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, being flown to Ibiza in footballer Lionel Messi’s private jet and what he misses most about Aotearoa.

“In New Zealand, [modelling wasn’t] something I was exposed to so I’d never even considered it,” McGregor says. “I was hoping [to pursue a basketball scholarship in] Miami and to study industrial design.”

Original article by Sharon Stephenson, Stuff, May 6, 2023.