Motocross Star Courtney Duncan Wins Fourth Title
View article source

Fresh from her fourth FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) victory, New Zealander Courtney Duncan, 27, is already contemplating where she can be better in 2024, Mat Kermeen writes for Stuff.

Duncan iced her moment of redemption in Turkey to finish second in the final race of the season to give her a comfortable victory in the world championship for a fourth time.

“To clock four up, this is something you don’t really think of as a kid so it kind of hits home,” she said.

Back in May, Duncan won both races of the France Grand Prix to take the overall GP win (combined results over two races in a weekend) to etch her name in history as the most winningest rider in the sport with 22 Grand Prix victories. A record she extended to 23 in Turkey, Kermeen reports.

“I’ve never really grown up chasing stats … it’s more just about focussing on being better.”

Original article by Matt Kermeen, Stuff, September 10, 2023.

Tags: Courtney Duncan  motocross  Stuff  

