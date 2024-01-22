Joe Schmidt New Wallabies Coach

Former Ireland coach New Zealander Joe Schmidt has vowed to “get Australia up and running” after being named as the new Wallabies boss, replacing Eddie Jones, AFP reports in a story published online at France 24.

Schmidt, 58, will coach the Wallabies from 1 March until at least the conclusion of the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, governing body Rugby Australia (RA) announced.

The Wallabies in the World Cup were “not an Australian team that I recognised”, Schmidt said. “That was when it first really came on my radar.”

“It’s a rebuild that will take a little bit of time and I’m probably a pragmatist – I can’t promise anything other than I’ll be working really hard to try to make it as successful as it can be,” the incoming coach said.

