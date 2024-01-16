Warren Gatland Embodies a Great Coach

What makes Warren Gatland arguably one of rugby’s greatest coaches of all time – and, to many, the greatest? Most pundits and observers, professional or armchair, will give their reasons, but if we are to take any authority on the subject, then we shouldn’t look much further than the players who have served him. Paul Lees interviews several for a story published by the Jersey Evening Post.

Former Wales international No.8 Andy Powell said Gatland’s “man-management skills were out of this world, the best I’ve experienced”.

He added: “He works with every single individual and treats everybody the same. You feel welcome. He’s just a great man.”

Undoubtedly, Gatland, 60, takes a pragmatic approach to getting the best out of his team to win matches. But, like any great coach, he is flexible and adaptive and he is not without romance for the way the game should be played either.

Original article by Paul Lees, Jersey Evening Post, December 11, 2023.

Photo by David Ferguson.