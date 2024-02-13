NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Golf  >  One Point Closer to Hall of Fame for Lydia Ko
One Point Closer to Hall of Fame for Lydia Ko
New Zealander Lydia Ko has started her new season in style with victory at Florida’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour, Mike Hall reports for the UK publication, Golf Monthly.

Ko, 26, looked assured throughout the tournament at her home course, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Heading into the final round, her position was even more secure with a two-shot lead over Alexa Pano, and she never really looked like relinquishing it on the final day, Hall writes.

The victory was Ko’s 20th on the LPGA Tour and leaves her needing just one more point to secure entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She reflected on that after the victory, telling the Golf Channel: “I thought two was really close and now one is really, really close. I’m literally right in front of the door.”

Original article by Mike Hall, Golf Monthly, January 22, 2024.

