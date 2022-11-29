Lydia Ko Wins Big Prizes in Florida

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has secured the LPGA’s season-ending title, the tour’s Player of the Year award and a big winner’s cheque with a two-stroke win at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, Reuters reports.

After barren years in 2019 and 2020, and a procession of caddies and swing coaches, the South Korea-born 25-year-old has gradually returned to her best golf.

“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” the world number three said after winning the LPGA’s biggest cheque of US$2 million at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.

“This has been of the most consistent and solid years I’ve had,” Ko said.

