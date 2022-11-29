NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Golf  >  Lydia Ko Wins Big Prizes in Florida
Lydia Ko Wins Big Prizes in Florida
Lydia Ko Wins Big Prizes in Florida

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has secured the LPGA’s season-ending title, the tour’s Player of the Year award and a big winner’s cheque with a two-stroke win at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, Reuters reports.

After barren years in 2019 and 2020, and a procession of caddies and swing coaches, the South Korea-born 25-year-old has gradually returned to her best golf.

“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” the world number three said after winning the LPGA’s biggest cheque of US$2 million at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.

“This has been of the most consistent and solid years I’ve had,” Ko said.

Original article by Ian Ransome, Reuters, November 21, 2022.

