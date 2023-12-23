Mixed Win in Florida for Lydia Ko
New Zealander Lydia Ko and Australia’s Jason Day have won the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida, the ABC News reports.
Ko, 26, and Day, 36, posted their second-straight round of 6-under-par 66 to finish at 26-under for the three-day mixed teams event.
They beat Canadians Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners by one shot.
“It felt like the most stress-free win because I just knew [Ko] was going to step up in the end, which was fantastic,” said Day, who won the 2015 PGA Championship.
“I learned a lot, whether it was short-sided chips or just how to commit and hit bombs down there,” Ko said of playing with the men.
Original article by Reuters, ABC News, December 11, 2023.