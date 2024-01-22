Finn Allen Slams Record-Equalling 16 Sixes

Finn Allen blasted a world-record-equalling 16 sixes in an innings of 137 from 62 balls as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the third Twenty20 international to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-match series, the Associated Press reports in a story published by The Hindu Times.

Auckland-born Allen, 24, equalled the world record set by Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan of 16 sixes in a T20 international innings and posted the highest score by a New Zealander in T20 internationals, beating Brendon McCullum’s 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

“I just tried to have a solid foundation and play good cricket shots,” Allen said. “What I’ve been working on is trying to have a solid foundation, a solid base and trying to build from there and hit the ball where it’s supposed to go.”

Original article by Associated Press, The Hindu Times, January 17, 2024.