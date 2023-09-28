Ryan Fox Rallies to Win European Tour’s Top Event

Aucklander Ryan Fox, 36, overcame a 3-shot deficit and a triple bogey early in the final round at Wentworth in Surrey with six birdies on the back nine – the last one from 6 feet on the 18th hole – for a 5-under 67 and a 1-shot victory over English golfers Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship, the Associated Press reports in a story published online by ESPN.

Fox started shaking his right fist as the final birdie putt was inches from going in, the final stroke of a masterpiece over his last 15 holes that carried the New Zealander to his fourth European tour title and by the far the biggest of his career.

“I played great,” Fox said. “Pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go in, and it was pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it.”

Original article by Associated Press, ESPN, September 17, 2023.