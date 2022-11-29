Black Ferns Star Ruby Tui Wins Again

Black Ferns wing Ruby Tui can now celebrate her World Cup victory with a new winner’s medal after she was recently named World Rugby breakthrough 15s player of the year at the World Rugby Awards night in Monaco, ESPN reports.

The star outside back gave her winner’s medal away to a young Black Ferns fan called Lucia, who had recently recovered from leukaemia, following her side’s final win over England at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland. Surprising the 30-year-old, World Rugby presented Tui with a new medal.

Speaking on stage after she was awarded her trophy, Tui revealed Lucia gifted her a bead, which children receive during treatments.

“She actually gave me her biggest bead that represents bravery. So this is my gold medal now, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tui said.

Original article by ESPN, November 21, 2022.