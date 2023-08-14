NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Motorsports  >  Iceman Scott Dixon Now IndyCar’s Ironman
Iceman Scott Dixon Now IndyCar’s Ironman
Iceman Scott Dixon Now IndyCar’s Ironman

Scott Dixon grew up in Auckland until his racing dreams took him to Australia at age 16. And then two years later, accidentally, all the way to America. It is in the United States where Dixon has a two-plus decade run as the greatest IndyCar driver of his generation, Jenna Fryer writes for the Associated Press.

When he finally returned to New Zealand last December with his own bi-continental family, he at last was able to introduce his only son, Kit, who was born in January 2020.

So from this quirky island country located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean and roughly the same size as Colorado, the AP asked Dixon how did he even dream of one day making it to the rest of the world.

“It’s weird when you are there, you don’t realize how far away from the world you are and how small you are,” Dixon, 43, replied. “When I go back now, I totally see it. It feels like you are going back to the ‘80s.”

New Zealand is now a hotbed for motorsports talent.

Original article by Jenna Fryer, Associated Press, August 10, 2023.

