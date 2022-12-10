Indy Prodigy Marcus Armstrong Joins Ganassi

Christchurch-born Marcus Armstrong was a Scott Dixon fan his entire life and when he was eight, the aspiring young racer asked his fellow New Zealander to autograph a helmet visor that he hung on his bedroom wall, AP journalist Jenna Fryer writes in a story published by The Washington Post. Next year, Armstrong will be Dixon’s teammate.

Armstrong, 22, has been named the fourth IndyCar driver in the Chip Ganassi Racing line-up and will pilot the No 11 next season on road and street courses, Fryer reports.

Armstrong has just spent the past three seasons in Formula One feeder series F2, and as a Ferrari development driver in 2021.

“Maybe it’s a strength, or maybe it’s a weakness, but I always thought I was capable of doing great in the sport,” Armstrong told the AP. “As Scott’s teammate? I can’t specifically say I saw that. It’s an extraordinary chain of events.”

Original article by Jenna Fryer, The Washington Post, December 2, 2022.