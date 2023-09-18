Another Indy 500 Win for Scott Dixon

Chaos reigned in the IndyCar season finale on the new, hot and dark asphalt of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna, James Raia writes for the Monterey Herald. But after two days of constant banter about the series debut on a repaved circuit, New Zealander Scott Dixon emerged after penalties but with the least bruises and his signature strategy Sunday to win the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

Dixon, 43, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, prevailed by more than seven seconds in the 95-lap, 341.79-km race. Thirty-five laps were held under eight cautionary yellow flags, Raia writes.

Crashes, flying car parts, dust, flared tempers, peculiar pit stops and unique tire strategy were as much a part of the event as fast racing.

“It was a wild day,” said Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner who now has 56 career wins in 21 years on the IndyCar circuit.

Dixon’s compatriot Scott McLaughlin, 30, finished second.

“I think I hit everything but the pace car,” McLaughlin said. “It was probably the craziest race I’ve had in my career.”

Original article by James Raia, Monterey Herald, September 10, 2023.