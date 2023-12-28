Kim Cadzow’s Rapid Rise Through Pro Peloton

Every pathway into professional cycling is different, but few are as unique and as varied as New Zealander Kim Cadzow’s, who until just a few years ago was a swimmer-turned-triathlete with a string of side jobs that helped propel her on her European adventure, Global Cycling Network (GCN) editor-in-chief Daniel Benson writes.

The just-turned-22-year-old recently signed with the EF Education-Cannondale team for 2024 and sat down with GCN at the squad’s winter training camp in Girona, Spain to talk about her route into the sport, and her aims in what should be a pivotal year in her budding career.

2024 will be a huge year for Tauranga-born Cadzow, Benson writes. Her calendar will include a return to the Ardennes for a second season in a row, while she also has a Grand Tour – or two – pencilled into her schedule. She admits that there’s still plenty to learn, which isn’t surprising given her meteoric rise in such a short space of time.

“My goals are to be more confident on the bike within the peloton,” Cadzow says.

Original article by Daniel Benson, Global Cycling Network, December 21, 2023.