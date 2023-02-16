NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Nature  >  US TV Presenter Visits Our Shrinking Glaciers
US TV Presenter Visits Our Shrinking Glaciers
US TV Presenter Visits Our Shrinking Glaciers

New Zealand is full of stunning, natural beauty and home to nearly 3000 glaciers, which are huge tourist destinations. But the glaciers are quickly vanishing due to rising temperatures, ABC News reports. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts visited Canterbury’s Clarke Glacier on an expedition of a lifetime and shared a first-hand look at the shrinking ice.

As Roberts took in the views of the majestic mountains by helicopter, which she hailed as “untouched” with crystal blue lakes and breathtaking waterfalls, the trek revealed impact of a changing climate.

“New Zealand researchers predict that in a decade, many of the country’s important glaciers will be gone,” Roberts said. “That will impact the landscape, the water supply, and the people who rely on the glaciers to make a living.”

Original article by Nicole Curtis, Eboni Griffin, and Kelly McCarthy, ABC News, February 3, 2023.

Photo by ABC News.

