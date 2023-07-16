NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Tayi Tibble’s New Poem Published in New Yorker
Tayi Tibble’s New Poem Published in New Yorker

Tayi Tibble, a Māori writer from Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Aotearoa, has had her poem Creation Story published in The New Yorker. She is the author of two poetry collections, Poūkahangatus and Rangikura, the former reviewed by the weekly publication in 2022.

“It’s a dream placement for lots of writers everywhere,” Tibble (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and Ngāti Porou) told Stuff.

Stuff reporter Jody O’Callaghan wrote that after several trips to the US over the past 12 months, including being involved in festivals, Tibble’s appearance in America’s most iconic magazine makes her “feel part of that community there”.

It was a “milestone” for her career, O’Callaghan reports.

Poūkahangatus, which was published in 2018, received the Jessie Mackay Prize for Poetry at the 2019 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Original article by The New Yorker, July 3, 2023.

Photo by Ebony Lamb.

