NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Tayi Tibble’s Poūkahangatus Reviewed in New Yorker
Tayi Tibble’s Poūkahangatus Reviewed in New Yorker
View article source

Tayi Tibble’s Poūkahangatus Reviewed in New Yorker

Wellington poet Tayi Tibble’s award-winning first collection Poūkahangatus has been described by The New Yorker magazine as “smart, sexy … fanciful and dramatic”.

“This collection’s title poem, which describes itself as ‘An Essay About Indigenous Hair Dos and Don’ts’, mixes mythological and pop-cultural references with ruminations on female beauty, power, and inheritance: Medusa makes an appearance, as does Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’,” the magazine writes.

“Tibble’s smart, sexy, slang-studded verse is fanciful and dramatic, revelling in the pains and the pleasures of contemporary young womanhood yet undergirded by an acute sense of history. Her voice remains sure-footed across many registers, and the book, at its best, functions as an atlas for learning to explore the world on one’s own terms.”

Poūkahangatus, which was published in 2018, received the Jessie Mackay Prize for Poetry at the 2019 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Tibble was born in 1995 and grew up in Porirua.

Original article by The New Yorker, September 26, 2022.

Tags: New Yorker (The)  Poūkahangatus  Tayi Tibble  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Poet Hera Lindsay Bird Rides Wave of New Platforms

Writers

Poet Hera Lindsay Bird Rides Wave of New Platforms

In an article about 30-year-old Russian-born British poet Arch Hades, “the highest paid living poet of all time” and the “new meta verse”, Financial Times Baya Simons mentions Wellingtonian Hera Lindsay…

Titan to Tachyons’ Sally Gates Talks Surrealism
Studio Kind of Green Performs for Scotsman Sessions
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
Maxine Funke’s Pieces of Driftwood Appraised

Other Stories