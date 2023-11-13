New Yorker Editors Rate Catherine Chidgey’s Pet

New Yorker editors and critics choose their “most captivating, notable, brilliant, surprising, absorbing, weird, thought-provoking, and talked-about reads” every Wednesday and on a recent week noticed New Zealand author Catherine Chidgey’s latest fiction, Pet.

This is what they wrote:

“In this suspenseful bildungsroman, Justine, a Catholic schoolgirl living in New Zealand in the 1980s, searches for a classroom thief, as the school’s suspicions shift from her to her best friend to a glamorous new teacher. Justine’s adolescence is coloured by concerns both workaday and personal: a close female friendship, petty teen-age infighting, seizures that disrupt her recall, grief for her recently deceased mother. The novel occasionally jumps forward to 2014, when Justine, now an adult with a daughter of her own, tends to her dementia-stricken father. In these moments, Justine’s girlhood collapses into her present, and she appraises ‘shimmers in my memory’ and revisits the mysteries of her youth.”

Auckland-born Chidgey, 53, has published eight novels, and has won the Ockham New Zealand Book Award for The Wish Child and The Axeman’s Carnival.

