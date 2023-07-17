NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Catherine Chidgey’s Latest a Sly Thriller
Catherine Chidgey’s Latest a Sly Thriller
View article source

Catherine Chidgey’s Latest a Sly Thriller

New Zealander Catherine Chidgey’s latest novel, Pet, set in 1980s suburban, Catholic Wellington, moves to a dark denouement powered by lingering uncertainty, Hephzibah Anderson writes in a review of the book for The Observer.

“Chidgey’s 2020 novel, Remote Sympathy, was set in Buchenwald and made both the longlist of the Women’s prize for fiction and the shortlist of the Dublin literary award for its devastating insights into the Nazi propaganda machine and the deadly role played by those who were all too willing to be duped. Now comes Pet, a sly psychological thriller that might seem to require a little less of the reader but saves its most sinister twist for the end,” Anderson writes.

“As satisfying a narrative as Pet is, lingering uncertainty is the source of its real power, enabling it to maintain its hold over the imagination long after the final page has been turned.”

Auckland-born Chidgey’s debut In a Fishbone Church, won the Hubert Church Award for Best First Book of Fiction at the New Zealand Book Awards in 1998.

Original article by Hephzibah Anderson, The Observer, July 2, 2023.

Photo by Ebony Lamb.

Tags: Catherine Chidgey  Observer (The)  Pet  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Tayi Tibble’s New Poem Published in New Yorker

Writers

Tayi Tibble’s New Poem Published in New Yorker

Tayi Tibble, a Māori writer from Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Aotearoa, has had her poem Creation Story published in The New Yorker. She is the author of two poetry collections, Poūkahangatus and Rangikura,…

Sculptor Dawn Conn Exhibits in Cork
Sandra Nunnerley’s Nova Table Has A Futuristic Feel
Rebecca Zephyr Thomas Looks Back at Underage
Cape to Bluff a Gem of an Architecture Publication

Other Stories