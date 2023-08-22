NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Swimmer Cameron Leslie Wins Gold in Manchester
Swimmer Cameron Leslie Wins Gold in Manchester

Three-time Paralympic gold medallist swimmer Cameron Leslie, 33, produced a big finish to claim gold in the 50m backstroke S4 final at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, Stuff reports.

A thrilled Leslie said: “I executed the race plan well and took the opportunity that was in front of me. It’s really satisfying because we have made a few corrections to my stroke length following the last world champs, so I’m really happy to see it paying off.

“I’ve spent such a long-time racing and doing well in the medley race that it’s refreshing to have success in another race, and it’s awesome to win another gold for New Zealand.”

It was one of three medals the 33-year-old Whangārei swimmer won at the 2023 champs. He also claimed silver in the 100m freestyle S4 and 50m freestyle S4.

Original article by Stuff sports reporters, August 4, 2023.

