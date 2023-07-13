Novia Scotia Café’s Homage to New Zealand

In the Canadian coastal village Chester, Nova Scotia, lies the Kiwi Café, a popular brunch spot founded by Hamilton-native Linda Flynn, that has recently celebrated its 20th birthday, reports Lyric Waiwiri-Smith for Stuff.

Flynn says her business has become the “heart and hub” of the Chester community since opening in 2003, famous among its loyal patrons for the all-day breakfast menu and Kiwiana feel that helped Flynn stand out from other eateries in the area.

A second store, The Kiwi Pantry, stocks some familiar treats amongst its Canadian offerings, including marmite, manuka honey, and Whittaker’s chocolate.

“It was quite an unusual spot for me to end up, but here I am, 30-odd years later,” she says.

