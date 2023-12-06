Jenni Kayne Pairs Interior with Sandy Exterior

“Positioned astride dramatic sand dunes,” the New Zealand family home of interior designer Jenni Kayne “is a new construction designed to do anything but stand out”, Lauren Mechling writes for Elle Decor. “To hear the family tell it, it is the natural culmination of two of her father Ric Kayne’s greatest passions: New Zealand and golf.”

“The Los Angeles-based billionaire investor had first visited the country in 1996, on a golfing trip. Instantly besotted, he wasted no time bringing his family to experience the landscape for themselves. Then Ric got wind of a plot of land in the beach town Mangawhai. There, he built Tara Iti, a world-renowned golf course, a 48-room hotel whose interiors Kayne also designed, and finally the main house that would become her family’s centre of gravity.

“‘When you’re looking out at these huge hills of sand, it can feel a bit like Star Wars,’ Kayne says. The natural surroundings are a perfect companion to Kayne’s interiors, which don’t rely on gimmicks.”

Original article by Lauren Mechling, Elle Decor, December 1, 2023.

Photo by Simon Wilson.