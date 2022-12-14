NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Design  >  Decorating Doyen Veere Grenney Revives Townhouse
Decorating Doyen Veere Grenney Revives Townhouse
View article source

Decorating Doyen Veere Grenney Revives Townhouse

Veere Grenney, whose work on a Belgravia townhouse features in Elle Decor this month, is an acclaimed, tentpole designer with a playful style (custom chintz sofas, chicken-wire wardrobes, upstairs-downstairs half-glazed doors with curtains, mounted crockery). He came to London by way of New Zealand, where he was born, and now divides his time between Britain and Morocco, where he has a home in Tangier, Jo Rodgers reports for the magazine.

If anyone could bring the interiors up to snuff, the American owner surmised, it was Grenney. But the designer pulled no punches. “I told him it’s the best place in the world to live. I can think of nothing nicer,” Grenney says. “But we knew we had to gut the house completely.”

There are books in almost every room, Rodgers writes, hidden storage behind the panelling, and tactile surfaces that invite you to run your hands over them. “When a house is properly layered,” Grenney says, “all you need are flowers and the dog.”

Original article by Jo Rodgers, Elle Decor, October 20, 2022.

Tags: Elle Decor  Interior Design  Veere Grenney  

Show Comments

More from Style
Monica Galetti Took a Risk and Made It in London

Taste

Monica Galetti Took a Risk and Made It in London

New Zealand chef Monica Galetti, 47, speaks to The Guardian about her childhood in Samoa, controlling her temper, meeting the Queen and forgetting to curtsey. “Mum worked in New Zealand to provide…

Sandra Nunnerley Launches Sculptural Corian Tables
Paris Georgia Celebrates Newest Collection
Rochelle Canteen Redefined London’s Dining Scene
Caker Collaboration an Influential Carrot Kit

Other Stories