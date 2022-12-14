Decorating Doyen Veere Grenney Revives Townhouse

Veere Grenney, whose work on a Belgravia townhouse features in Elle Decor this month, is an acclaimed, tentpole designer with a playful style (custom chintz sofas, chicken-wire wardrobes, upstairs-downstairs half-glazed doors with curtains, mounted crockery). He came to London by way of New Zealand, where he was born, and now divides his time between Britain and Morocco, where he has a home in Tangier, Jo Rodgers reports for the magazine.

If anyone could bring the interiors up to snuff, the American owner surmised, it was Grenney. But the designer pulled no punches. “I told him it’s the best place in the world to live. I can think of nothing nicer,” Grenney says. “But we knew we had to gut the house completely.”

There are books in almost every room, Rodgers writes, hidden storage behind the panelling, and tactile surfaces that invite you to run your hands over them. “When a house is properly layered,” Grenney says, “all you need are flowers and the dog.”

Original article by Jo Rodgers, Elle Decor, October 20, 2022.