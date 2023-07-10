Sandra Nunnerley’s Nova Table Has A Futuristic Feel

Luxury interior design media 1stDibs features New Zealand-born designer Sandra Nunnerley’s latest astronomy-inspired console, the Nova. “I’m all for beauty, but I’m also very practical,” says the New York–based designer who creates elegant, tailored and often contemporary-art-focused residences for clients in Aspen, Hong Kong, Manhattan, The Hamptons and beyond.

1stDibs contributing writer Joan Barzilay Freund records that the sculptural occasional tables, produced as The Celestial Collection in partnership with New York gallery Maison Gerard, are of varying heights and circumferences, feature laser-cut bronze inlays of stylized starbursts, abstracted suns and moons and geometric shapes, which add decorative richness to the utilitarian Corian, often used for kitchen and bathroom countertops and as a durable material for furnishings.

Before Nunnerley launched her eponymous New York studio, in 1988, she studied architecture and design. “So, it’s not surprising that striking the right balance between form and function informed her decision to use versatile, lightweight Corian for her line,” writes Barzilay Freund.

“I wanted something with the gravity and feel of marble,” Nunnerley says of the material, “but without the actual weight so that it could be moved around to suit a variety of needs. Plus, it’s wipeable!”

Portrait by Stephen Kent Johnson, styled by Michael Reynolds

Original article by Joan Barzilay Freund, 1st Dibs, June 16, 2023