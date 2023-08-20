Shanghai Apartment Perfect for Stylist Kate Jones

Interior stylist and founder of At Liberty Studio, Kate Jones knew exactly what she wanted when she discovered her apartment in Shanghai. The New Zealander’s requirements were simple: discretion, brightness and character, Yang Di writes for Shanghai Daily’s digital arm, Shine.

“As soon as I walked in, I could feel the energy. I put in an offer right away because it was the perfect choice for me,” Jones, who is also co-owner of Kahoko Heirloom Rugs, said.

This newly refurbished apartment is in a 76-year-old building on Xingguo Road.

Jones converted the 90m2 apartment into a cosy haven. “It’s much smaller than my previous apartment in Shanghai, but it feels like a warm hug every day when I come home.”

“The flat has ‘good bones’. I love the small circular window, the view out to a typical garden from the bedroom, the large green tree in front, and the high ceilings. There is a lot of love about this place.”

Original article by Yang Di, Shine, July 27, 2023.

Photo by Dong Jun.