Americans Look to New Zealand for Second Homes

When Jim Rohrstaff moved to New Zealand in 2014 to help Ric Kayne manage and start his private golf club, Tara Iti, he didn’t know what the future held, Michael Croley reports for The New York Times. Rohrstaff, who has spent decades working in golf, had no idea that he would one day end up helping to envision and create what he describes as a new “17-mile drive of the Southern Hemisphere.”

New Zealand has long been known for its impressive seaside courses, such as Kauri Cliffs and Cape Kidnappers. When it opened in 2015, Tara Iti helped further cement the island nation as a top golf destination.

Praise for Tara Iti sparked the idea of creating a luxury resort nearby.

“Our market has been dominated overseas by the United States,” Rohrstaff says. “We have plenty of New Zealand and Australian purchasers, but the US is, by far, the majority for overseas purchasers.”

Original article by Michael Croley, The New York Times, November 3, 2023.

Photo by Jono Parker.