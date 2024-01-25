Take a Transcendent Train Journey

New Zealand by train has made The New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2024’ list, coming in at number four.

“Road-tripping across New Zealand via camper van is a free-spirited traveller’s dream,” Stephanie Pearson writes for the publication. “But a simpler and more sustainable way to go is by train. Opt for a 17-day journey on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys.

“The journey starts in Auckland and explores transcendent sites like the volcanic peaks of Tongariro National Park and Te Papa Tongarewa Museum. Guests ferry across the Cook Strait to the South Island and board the Coastal Pacific for a ride through world-class vineyards and along the jagged coast, stopping to whale- and dolphin-watch before ending in Christchurch. The last leg on the TranzAlpine starts on the lush Canterbury Plains then climbs over the Southern Alps, with views to white-capped peaks, rushing rivers and alpine lakes. Accommodations are in four-star properties at stops along the way. Coming in spring: carriages with luxurious reclining seats, panoramic windows and partial glass ceilings.”

Other locations featured on the list include Paris, Yamaguchi, Maui and Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni in Arizona.

Original article by Stephanie Pearson, The New York Times, January 10, 2024.