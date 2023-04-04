Packrafting a New Adventure Sweeping New Zealand

“New Zealand has long been known as one of the world’s greatest adventure travel hotspots. From bungee jumping, whitewater rafting, and heliskiing, to jet boating, mountain biking, hiking, and swimming with sharks and dolphins, the list of experiences on offer is long. Now there’s a new one to add to the list: packrafting,” Forbes contributor Cassidy Randall writes.

“Done with ultralight, small, inflatable boats made for stowing in backpacks, packrafting opens up the possibility of paddling hard-to-get-to rivers; crossing lakes and rivers to access new terrain on foot, bike, or ski; and linking up trails and routes otherwise made impassable by bodies of water. Durable and forgiving, packrafts are great vessels for beginner paddlers – which is one reason guided packrafting trips are increasingly popping up around New Zealand,” Randall writes.

Huw Miles opened Packrafting Queenstown in 2017, and he’s seen the demand for this particular brand of adventure explode. Part of what’s driving the rise is New Zealand’s perfect-for-packrafting topography.

“It’s like a mini-Alaska here,” Miles said.

Original article by Cassidy Randall, Forbes, March 28, 2023.