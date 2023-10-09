NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Cricket  >  Flying Under the Radar the Black Caps Cup-Set
Flying Under the Radar the Black Caps Cup-Set
Despite reaching the finals at the last two 50-overs World Cups, some fans and critics still view New Zealand as the underdogs. For stand-in captain Tom Latham, 31, that is not a cause for concern at this year’s World Cup in India as his team is focused on playing their best brand of cricket, Manasi Pathak reports for Forbes.

And they’ve started with a bang. New Zealand beat defending champions England in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, winning by nine wickets.

Asked why the two-time finalists are still viewed as underdogs, Latham told reporters: “That’s probably something for you guys [media] to decide, but as I said, we don’t necessarily focus on that. Kiwis fly under the radar a little bit and go about our business in the way that we want to.”

Original article by Manasi Pathak, Forbes, October 4, 2023.

